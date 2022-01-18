EAU CLAIRE — A question related to clean water will appear on Eau Claire County voters’ ballots during this April’s election.
The Eau Claire County Board during its meeting Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the county to put an advisory referendum question on the ballot. The question is, “Should the state of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?”
Several supervisors voiced their support for the resolution Tuesday.
“We do have to make a stand at some point and say, ‘This is important to everybody in the state of Wisconsin,’” Supervisor Mark Beckfield said.
The resolution was authored by Supervisor Nancy Coffey. According to a fact sheet from Coffey, vice-chairwoman of the county’s Groundwater Advisory Committee, at least three other Wisconsin counties have approved adding the question to their spring ballot.
Coffey noted that clean water is a topical, relevant issue. Several city of Eau Claire wells were shut off last year after slightly elevated levels of PFAS chemicals were detected in them. The wells are located in the wellfield that provides all of Eau Claire’s drinking water.
“We’re just trying to build the momentum to make some changes and keep our water clean,” Coffey said.
Animal care
The County Board also approved an ordinance amendment designed to protect domestic animals and educate community members on proper care.
The ordinance amendment creates a “standard for the care of domestic animals” including shelter, tethering and transportation. The Eau Claire County Humane Association and properly licensed kennels are exempt from the ordinance.
Education will be the main way the ordinance will be enforced. If needed, it is enforceable upon complaint or observation by local law enforcement. Fines for a violation range from $100 to $500.
The ordinance will likely most often impact dogs. It does not apply to ”livestock or farm animals that are raised and used primarily for food, fiber or other recognized farm or livestock purposes, or wild animals that are not otherwise domesticated.”
Other business
The board approved an ordinance amendment that increases the length of time that someone must leave county campsites after staying at a campsite for two weeks straight. The length of time is now seven nights, up from one night.
The board approved a proclamation designating Feb. 4 “Transit Equity Day” in the county.
“Increased community access to public transit and paratransit and forces and builds mobile equity within the community,” the proclamation states.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15.