The Eau Claire County Board on Tuesday finalized a seven-person task force to lead the county’s response to COVID-19 this year and next year.
The Administration and Human Resources committees approved the creation of the task force last Friday. It will oversee the county’s “bridge plan” to deal with financial losses as a result of COVID-19. Those losses will likely be significant in 2020. All county departments recently provided best-case and worst-case estimates for this year, and the median estimates concluded a net loss of about $852,000. The best case scenario is a slight surplus and the worst case involved a net loss of about $2.63 million.
The bridge plan details the county’s short-term operations, and the task force will focus on the organization’s long-term plans. County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said the task force will probably meet at least once per week and will provide updates at least every month to the County Board until December 2021. The duration of the task force can be extended if a separate resolution is approved by the County Board. Schauf said the task force will not have unilateral authority to take action. Rather, it will report information and refer actions to the County Board.
Task force members are Schauf, finance director Norb Kirk, human resources director Jessica Rubin, corporation counsel Tim Sullivan, County Board Chairman Nick Smiar, Supervisor Stella Pagonis, who is chairwoman of the Finance and Budget Committee, and Supervisor Mark Beckfield, who is chairman of the Human Resources Committee.
The board approved support of a proposed Amtrak shuttle connection between Eau Claire, Black River Falls and Tomah. Supervisor Jim Dunning provided information on the proposal, which would also add one ride through Tomah every day for trains running between Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul. It aims to help residents and business people traveling between the cities and to provide another public transport option between the Twin Cities and Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.
“Implementation of the shuttle connection to Tomah would be a step towards, and be complementary to, the future implementation of direct passenger rail service to West Central Wisconsin,” stated a memo sent to supervisors.
Supervisor Katherine Schneider asked if the shuttle service would be wheelchair accessible, since it could be an excellent form of transportation for people who use wheelchairs. Dunning said he guessed it would be wheelchair accessible and will make further inquiry.
Other business
The board approved a resolution proclaiming July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Act Awareness Day.