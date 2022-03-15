EAU CLAIRE — Two elected office positions in Eau Claire County will see pay raises in the next four years.
On Tuesday, during its first in-person meeting in two years, the Eau Claire County Board approved an ordinance amendment granting salary increases for the county sheriff and clerk of circuit court from 2023-26.
Both positions will receive a 7% salary increase in 2023 and 2.5% increases in each of the subsequent three years.
The 2022 sheriff salary is $111,606. With the pay raises, the salary will be $128,601 in 2026. The 2022 clerk of court salary is $83,555. With the pay raises, the salary will be $96,275 in 2026.
“The fiscal impact of these increases is an eventual additional cost of $49,462,” according to a fact sheet.
The county sheriff position is currently held by Ron Cramer. The clerk of circuit court position is currently held by Susan Schaffer. Both positions are four-year terms and up for election this year. Cramer announced earlier this year that he will not run for reelection.
Salaries for the two positions are reviewed every four years. The county Human Resources Committee recommended the pay raises “based on compensation for these positions within communities of similar size,” according to a fact sheet.
Sale of highway bonds approved
The board approved a sale of $5.6 million in general obligation bonds to fund additional costs of the new county highway facility.
All $5.6 million in borrowed funds may not need to be spent on the highway facility. If there is remaining money, it “will be available to finance alternate capital projects,” according to a fact sheet.
The highway facility is being built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I. Construction is scheduled to be completed in October.
Proclamations approved
The board approved a proclamation naming April 4-8 “Severe weather awareness week.”
“The citizens of Eau Claire County can be seriously affected by tornadoes and severe weather, and it is essential that we increase awareness of the dangers of severe weather hazards and the protective measures that can be taken to proactively ensure safety during dangerous weather situations,” the proclamation states.
One of the ways to increase awareness will occur April 7, when there will be tornado drills at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
The board approved a proclamation naming March 27 to April 2 “Fair housing week.”
“There is a need to continue to reinforce the concepts of freedom of choice, equality, and an open housing market to prevent discriminatory practices from continuing,” the proclamation states. “Promoting fair housing is the responsibility of everyone.”
The board approved a proclamation naming April 11-15 “Work zone safety awareness week.” This year‘s theme is “work zones are a sign to slow down.” That theme “focuses on awareness to all drivers in work zones of their speed and proximity to workers,” according to the proclamation.
According to a fact sheet, in Wisconsin from 2016 to 2021, there were 59 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries as a result of more than 13,000 work zone crashes. Eau Claire County has had five work zone crashes since 2016.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for April 6.