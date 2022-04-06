EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board can still consider a proposal to rezone 238 acres and build a large subdivision in the town of Washington.
The rezoning proposal was one of two resolutions the board approved carrying over to its next legislative session. The other is a request to rezone 35 acres in the town of Clear Creek.
The Washington rezoning proposal was originally scheduled to be considered by the County Board in March, but developers postponed it in February.
“We feel it is best for all parties involved to allow us additional time to meet with the neighborhood group and/or discuss alternatives that will meet the town and county policies at hand to see if we can work out a plausible solution that will fit with the neighbors and what is needed as a development team to make this a good neighborhood for all parties,” developer Craig Wurzer wrote in his request to postpone.
There was not a timeline specified for when the proposal will return.
The Washington development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, is proposed to be constructed at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road just south of Eau Claire. As currently proposed, there would be 107 single-family homes on 238 acres of land.
More than 300 residents have signed a protest petition opposing the development. Residents expressed concerns with maintaining a rural way of life, traffic safety and environmental impacts as reasons why they did not support the request.
In February, the county Planning and Development Committee had a split vote of 2-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning request. Supervisor Nancy Coffey was absent from the meeting but submitted a public comment outlining her opposition to the proposal.
The Washington Town Board recommended approval of the proposal earlier in February. County staff also recommended approval of the rezoning proposal.
The county Administration Committee approved carrying over the two resolutions Wednesday before the County Board meeting.
According to a fact sheet from County Attorney Sharon McIlquham, county code “requires that all matters referred to a committee and not reported to the board by the end of a county board session year are to be placed on file unless the board orders them to be carried over.”
Wednesday was the final meeting of the board’s current legislative session. Its next legislative session begins April 19, when new supervisors are sworn in. Based on Tuesday’s election results, the 29-person County Board will have 11 new supervisors in its next session.
Other business
The board recognized 11 outgoing supervisors who will no longer be on the board as of April 19. Some did not run for reelection in Tuesday’s election, while some lost their bids for reelection.
Outgoing supervisors received a standing ovation from board members.
“Thank you and you will be sorely missed,” County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said.
The board proclaimed April 2022 as National County Government Month.