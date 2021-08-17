EAU CLAIRE — During its meeting Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Board confirmed nine new members to the American Rescue Plan funding task force, which will recommend area businesses and nonprofits that should receive money to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar appointed the task force members last week. All but one slot on the 14-member task force is now filled. The remaining position is a person from a local school board or school administration.
That appointment has “become a little bit complicated,” Smiar said. “That one will come to (the County Board) at a later date.”
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the county will receive about $20.3 million in COVID-19 relief. It received half that money this year and the remainder next year. The County Board last month allocated $2.8 million for broadband development, its first allocation of ARP money.
The ARP funding task force is composed of three county staff, three County Board supervisors and eight people from various community sectors. It will make recommendations on how to spend some of the federal aid, specifically the money awarded to local businesses and nonprofits. Those recommendations will go on to the county Administration Committee and County Board for approval. The ARP money must be allocated by the end of 2024.
The task force will also set up application criteria, recommend hiring a third-party administrator to oversee the applications, and then evaluate those applications and make recommendations.
Pa Thao, one of the task force members, spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting. Thao expressed gratitude for the appointments of her and multiple Black, indigenous and people of color. Additional BIPOC members include TJ Atkins, executive director of The Community Table, and Jeneise Briggs, city-county equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator.
“This is a great leap forward in being intentional about centering communities that are most impacted by (the) COVID-19 pandemic,” Thao said.
Thao, executive director of the Black & Brown Womyn Power Coalition, said she is one of many local residents working on community-based decision making and encouraged county supervisors to do the same.
“It is only when we work to center our most vulnerable population that we can truly thrive as a community,” Thao said.
Susan Wolfgram wrote a public comment noting that the structure of the ARP task force “can be a template for advancing equity in our county by intentionally restructuring committees, commissions, and task forces” and setting aside seats on decision-making bodies for BIPOC members.
Wolfgram, co-chair of the Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope affordable housing task force, was one of many local advocates pushing for equitable representation on the ARP task force.
In her public comment, Wolfgram noted that the County Board approved a resolution in June 2020 declaring racism a public health crisis, and she said it should act “to incorporate anti-racist policies and principles across Eau Claire County.”
“County Board supervisors are stewards of our community and those seated at the ‘tables’ making decisions for our diverse community need to include those not currently reflected,” Wolfram wrote.
Marijuana violation amount set
The County Board approved an ordinance amendment that sets the violation amount for possession of small amounts of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The amendment makes the fine $1 for possession of marijuana and/or marijuana paraphernalia in the county.
“As far as criminal justice reform is concerned, it’s a baby step in the right direction,” said Supervisor Zoe Roberts, who authored the ordinance amendment.
Similarly, during its June 15 meeting, the County Board approved a resolution requesting that Wisconsin decriminalize or legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. The decriminalization or legalization of recreational marijuana can only be done by the Wisconsin Legislature.
Other business
The board approved an ordinance amendment changing the date of the public hearing for the county’s annual budget. The budget public hearing previously occurred on the first Tuesday in November. It will now take place during the County Board’s second October meeting, which is scheduled this year for Oct. 19.
The board approved holding a Nov. 9 special meeting and public hearing to consider the county’s redistricting maps.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21.