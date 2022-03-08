EAU CLAIRE — After two years of virtual meetings, the Eau Claire County Board will return to an in-person format next week.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar emailed supervisors last week informing them of his intention to convene face-to-face starting with the March 15 County Board meeting. Smiar said declining COVID-19 cases and upgraded air handling equipment in the county government center should allow the board to safely meet. He added that the board’s 29 supervisors will be encouraged to wear masks, social distance and take other “precautions that will help them feel safe.”
Smiar said he made the decision after consulting with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the county attorney’s office. He also took into account guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, Eau Claire County has low enough COVID-19 transmission that people can safely stop wearing masks.
The County Board will meet in the same place that it did before the pandemic: the first floor of the county government center, 720 Oxford Ave.
All county committees will also return to in-person formats starting next week. As chairman, Smiar can reinstate in-person meetings by revoking an amendment to a county ordinance that authorized remote meetings starting in spring 2020.
It is unclear if virtual attendance will still be available for supervisors and the public. Hybrid meetings, where some people attend in-person and some attend remotely, might occur, but Smiar said a fully virtual meeting will likely not be an option.
“There’s been some discussion of the possibility of hybrid-type meetings,” Smiar said. “We have the technology, but we have to explore how exactly that would work and whether that would be advisable to do for these public meetings. If we have hybrid meetings, then we have to consider, ‘What’s the public access to that?’ ”
If a virtual option is available, Smiar said supervisors must have valid reasons for not attending in-person.
“What I would not want to see is (what) I’ll call a ‘convenience meeting,’ ” Smiar said. “People say, ‘Well, I have a little cold and I can’t make it to the County Board meeting, so I’d like to come online.’ We’re not going to have that. Prior to COVID, if you had a bad cold and couldn’t be there, you couldn’t be there.”
Meeting online required an initial adjustment but had advantages, particularly the lack of travel.
“I think we’ve become very accustomed to the virtual meeting format,” Smiar said.
After two years, Smiar said it will feel “strange” to return to in-person meetings, but now is a safe time to do so.
“There’s no normal, but it’ll be back close to what it was,” Smiar said.