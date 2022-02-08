EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee during its meeting Monday approved a resolution for the county to borrow a maximum of $5.625 million to fund additional costs of the new county highway facility.
The county will issue bonds to cover the borrowing, which will result in “approximately $370,000 in debt service payments for each of the next 20 years,” according to a committee fact sheet.
The resolution requires final approval from the County Board during its Feb. 16 meeting.
In May 2021, the County Board approved a resolution affirming its intent for the highway facility project to proceed as scheduled with a price tag about $5.5 million higher than initially expected because of supply chain issues with materials like wood and steel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That price increase brought the project’s budget to $32.7 million.
The borrowing approved Monday will cover additional county costs and help complete the highway facility.
“If you didn’t move forward, you couldn’t finish the building,” said Supervisor Jim Dunning, a Finance and Budget Committee member and chairman of the Highway Building Committee.
Supervisor Stella Pagonis, Finance and Budget Committee chairwoman, agreed, saying it is necessary to spend money on critical infrastructure like the new highway facility.
All $5.625 million in borrowed funds may not need to be spent on the highway facility. If there is remaining money, it “will be available to finance alternate capital projects,” according to a fact sheet.
The highway facility is being built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I. Construction is scheduled to be completed in October 2022.
So far, the project is within its $32.7 million budget.
The Highway Building Committee approved the facility’s first bid package in July 2021, which was seven figures above budget. That package included three separate bids that had a combined budget of $4.5 million, but the cost approved by the committee totaled $5.8 million because of the high price of steel.
In September 2021, the committee approved the second bid package at a cost of $7.19 million. The package included six separate bids and had a budget of $7.24 million, resulting in savings of about $56,000.
In December 2021, the committee approved the project’s third bid package at a cost of $14.12 million. The package included 29 separate bids and had a budget of $14.24 million, which resulted in savings of about $123,000. The savings from the third bid package brought the county a hair under budget.