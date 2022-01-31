EAU CLAIRE — More information is emerging about how Eau Claire County plans to provide $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to businesses and nonprofits.
The Eau Claire County American Rescue Plan funding task force during its meeting Monday provided suggestions on awarding grants to county organizations impacted by the pandemic. No final decisions were made, but the task force supported three types of grants being available to businesses and nonprofits. One grant type would have a limit of $5,000, another would be capped at $25,000 and a third would have a limit of $150,000.
Those different amounts should provide flexibility to award money to many types of organizations, from a small business covering revenue it lost during the pandemic to a large nonprofit using the money to enhance its community services going forward.
The ARP funding task force is in charge of recommending what area businesses and nonprofits should receive federal COVID-19 aid that the county was awarded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Those recommendations require approval from the county Administration Committee and County Board.
The task force will meet next Monday to determine more details about grant amounts and applications. It will then likely meet again later in February to finalize the process and open the grant applications.
“We need to start getting this money into our community,” said County Administrator Kathryn Schauf. “This is just the start of the process, and I would very much advocate for moving with all deliberate speed … The ideal outcome of this grant process would be (that) we get the money into the hands of the people that need it, and they run with it.”
Businesses and nonprofits will likely have to complete more thorough applications to receive higher grant amounts.
The grants capped at $25,000 and $150,000 “would be tied to more significant efforts at investing futuristically in areas that have higher impact potentially,” Schauf said. “There would have to be demonstrated ability to show that those funds can be invested in such a way that benefits the community as a whole.”
Grants capped at $5,000 would likely not require organizations to describe how they impact the wider community. Those grants are expected to be awarded to entities spending the money on areas related to COVID-19 recovery, such as a small business covering operating costs.
Monday’s meeting involved the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, the county’s third-party grant administrator, and meetings later this month will include the WCWRPC as well. The regional planning commission will review applications from businesses and nonprofits hoping to receive ARP money.
Details that the task force still needs to figure out before applications are open include which organizations are eligible and ineligible for grants.
The task force during its meeting reviewed a community survey intended to provide input for the task force to weigh as it makes decisions. Most survey questions had 55 to 60 responses.
Forty-eight survey respondents (83%) said common business types should be eligible to receive ARP money, while 32 respondents (55%) said cooperatives should be eligible and 28 respondents (48%) said home-based businesses should be eligible. Respondents could select more than one option.
Fifty respondents (89%) said 501©(3) charitable nonprofit organizations should be eligible to receive ARP funds, while 17 respondents (30%) said any type of 501c should be eligible.
The county received $20.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and currently has about $14.8 million left to allocate by the end of 2024.
The County Board last September approved allocating $2 million of ARP money for businesses and nonprofits. The board also allocated $70,000 for a third-party grant administrator.
It is likely that additional ARP money will be allocated for businesses and nonprofits. No decisions have been finalized though, since the county is still determining its funding priorities.
“There are a number of things that are still in the works,” Schauf said. “Right now … we’re really in the information-gathering phase of the distribution of these funds.”