EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County could receive more than $3 million as part of a national opioid epidemic settlement.
As part of an approximately $26 billion settlement against opioid distributors and manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health and McKesson, the county is slated to receive about $3.3 million over the next 18 years.
According to a county draft resolution, the settlement is “an effort to hold the opioid defendants financially responsible for the county’s expenditure of vast money and resources to combat the opioid epidemic.”
The Eau Claire County Administration Committee during its meeting Tuesday discussed three action items related to approving settlement terms and how the settlement money could be spent. The committee did not vote on any of the items because they are being combined into one resolution that the committee will consider before next Tuesday’s County Board meeting.
Corporation Counsel Tim Sullivan said combining the items into one resolution will not change the material but will make the voting process easier.
“It’ll be much cleaner, much more easy to understand and consistent with what we actually need to do,” Sullivan said.
If the Administration Committee approves the resolution next week, the County Board will consider it later that night. The resolution requires County Board approval by Jan. 2, 2022, for the county to receive all of the settlement money.
If approved, the resolution will authorize the county to be part of the settlement agreement and enter into memoranda of understanding that allow the county to receive $3.3 million as part of the settlement.
One memorandum of understanding is between local governments in Wisconsin agreeing to the distribution of the settlement money. The other MOU is between the county and state of Wisconsin.
As part of the $26 billion settlement, Wisconsin should receive $402 million, $282 million of which will go to local governments. The $3.3 million Eau Claire County would receive is 1.18% of the state’s total settlement money. Under the proposed settlement, Chippewa County would receive $1.96 million, while Dunn County would receive $1.24 million.
The MOUs acknowledge the harm caused by opioids.
“The people of the state of Wisconsin and its communities have been harmed by misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance committed by certain entities that engage in or have engaged in the manufacture, marketing, promotion, distribution or dispensing of an opioid analgesic,” according to the MOUs.
The MOUs also note that the money “will likely be insufficient to fully abate the public health crisis caused by the opioid epidemic.”
The money is likely insufficient, but it could be a good start. Some of the $3.3 million from the settlement will cover attorney fees, but Eau Claire County would receive at least 75% of the money, which is about $2.49 million. Averaged across 18 years, the county will receive annual payments of at least $138,000.
As part of the proposed resolution, Eau Claire County will create an “opioid abatement account” into which the settlement money will go. The abatement account will be separate from the county general fund. The county will also create an “attorney fees account” to pay the attorneys involved in the settlement.
Under settlement terms, the county must spend at least 85% of the money on “the abatement of the opioid epidemic,” according to a fact sheet presented to the committee.
That means the county would spend at least $2.1 million from 2022-39 on opioid treatment and prevention. Potential spending areas include expanding distribution and training of naloxone, which can reverse opioid overdoses; increasing medication-assisted treatment distribution and education; expanding treatment and recovery services for people with opioid use disorders and other substance use or mental health disorders; and creating more comprehensive wraparound services such as housing, transportation, education, job placement and childcare to help people dealing with opioid use disorders.
Administration Committee members did not vote on the items Tuesday but voiced their support.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie called it “an exciting opportunity.”
Wilkie said the settlement money can help address the demand side of the opioid epidemic by improving treatment for incarcerated people and community members.
“It’s very clear that we’ve had an opioid epidemic here in Eau Claire County, and it’s not unique to Eau Claire County,” Wilkie said.
Supervisor Colleen Bates said the county “would be less than responsible if we did not pass this.”
Bates supported the numerous opioid abatement options.
“It’s a very comprehensive approach, and obviously I think we’re going to have our work cut out for us,” Bates said. “We’ve all been able to do some things. This will allow us, certainly, to do a great deal more, especially in the areas of prevention, intervention and treatment.”