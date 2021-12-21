EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board approved entering into an agreement Tuesday that could give the county more than $3 million as part of a national opioid epidemic settlement.
As part of an approximately $26 billion settlement against opioid distributors and manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health and McKesson, the county is slated to receive about $3.3 million over the next 18 years.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said the settlement offers an exciting chance to better deal with opioid abuse by funding more intervention treatment.
“It really can provide an opportunity to enhance what Human Services is doing and our Department of Health in the area of prevention, education and treatment,” Wilkie said.
The County Board unanimously voted during its Tuesday night meeting in favor of the agreement. The county had until a Jan. 2 deadline to make that decision to be eligible for the settlement money being divided up by the state government.
Wisconsin should receive $402 million from the settlement, $282 million of which will go to local governments, according to a fact sheet from County Attorney Tim Sullivan.
The $3.3 million Eau Claire County is set to receive is 1.18% of the state’s total settlement money. Under the proposed settlement, Chippewa County would receive $1.96 million, while Dunn County would receive $1.24 million.
As part of the resolution, Eau Claire County will create an “opioid abatement account” into which the settlement money will go. The abatement account will be separate from the county general fund. The county will also create an “attorney fees account” to pay attorneys involved in the settlement.
Some of the $3.3 million will cover attorney fees, but Eau Claire County should receive at least 80% of the money, which is about $2.64 million. Averaged across 18 years, the county will receive annual payments of at least $146,500.
Attorney fees were previously capped at 25% of the settlement money, but Sullivan said Tuesday that figure recently went down to 20% and could decrease again, which would result in more money for the county.
Under settlement terms, the county must spend at least 85% of the money on opioid treatment and prevention. That means the county would spend at least $2.2 million between 2022 to 2039 on areas such as expanding distribution and training of naloxone, which can reverse opioid overdoses; expanding treatment and recovery services for people with opioid use disorders and other substance use or mental health disorders; and creating more comprehensive wraparound services such as housing, transportation, education, job placement and child care to help people dealing with opioid use disorders.
Once the county receives the settlement money, it needs to determine how to allocate the funds.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar told the Leader-Telegram that it is possible a special committee will be created to give input on how the opioid abatement money is spent. He also expects that the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and county Sheriff’s Office will have input. Any spending will require final approval from the County Board.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18.