EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County is finalizing the process for forming a special committee to give recommendations on how to spend more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief.
The Eau Claire County Administration Committee on Tuesday heard from County Administrator Kathryn Schauf on developing an American Rescue Plan Act Committee. The ARPA Committee will likely have nine members, and it will make recommendations on how to spend the eight figures in federal aid.
Those recommendations will go to the Administration Committee, which Schauf said will be the “guiding force” for the overall county handling of ARPA money, and the Finance and Budget Committee.
The formal resolution for creating the ARPA Committee was not voted on by the Administration Committee Tuesday, since a few tweaks still need to be made, but the resolution should be voted on in the near future.
The county has not spent any of its $20.3 million from the ARPA so far. The county will receive half that money this year and the remaining half next year. All of the money must be spent by the end of 2024.
The ARPA money must be spent on certain areas, which, according to the draft resolution, are: “Responding to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism and hospitality; responding to workers performing essential work; responding to lost revenue due to the public health emergency; (and) investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.”
Schauf, County Finance Director Norb Kirk and corporation counsel Tim Sullivan will be ARPA Committee members. The other six, who have not yet been appointed, will likely be three County Board supervisors and three local representatives: one from the business sector, one from the county’s municipal partners and one from a community foundation.
“Committee members will consist of board members and citizens with a community-wide view who are otherwise not acting on behalf of their own organization/project,” according to the draft resolution.
Other business
County Information Systems Director Dave Hayden will retire next month, and Schauf said the county hopes to have a candidate for new IS director by next week's County Board meeting. Schauf said ideally there will be some overlap between Hayden and his successor, since the job is a vital position in the county.
The County Board next week will also receive information from the local communicable disease ordinance task force. The task force last week made a recommendation “to suspend any action on a communicable disease ordinance at this time until either the state Legislature or the judiciary provides further clarification on the effects to the local health officer,” Schauf said.
The committee approved a proclamation declaring June 19, 2021, as “Juneteenth Day” in Eau Claire County. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the country were informed of their freedom, which was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
The county has had Juneteenth proclamations going back about two decades.
“This occasion in the United States has grown into a global celebration which encourages self-development and appreciation for all races and cultures,” the proclamation states.
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for July 13.