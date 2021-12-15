EAU CLAIRE — An amendment to an Eau Claire County ordinance is designed to protect domestic animals and educate community members on proper care.
The Eau Claire County Administration Committee during its meeting Tuesday approved an ordinance amendment to create a “standard for the care of domestic animals” including shelter, tethering and transportation. The ordinance amendment requires final approval from the County Board during its Dec. 21 meeting.
Supervisor Missy Christopherson authored the resolution with the intent to keep animals safer through education and, if necessary, fines.
“The purpose of this chapter is to promote the health, safety, and general welfare of domestic animals by requiring that animals be tended to in a manner that they are properly fed, provided adequate water and shelter, and properly cared for, and to provide appropriate forfeiture for owners who neglect, abuse, or refuse to provide adequate care and supervision for animals in their custody,” the ordinance states. “With regard to transportation, proper restraint must be utilized during travel, and an animal cannot be left unattended during extreme weather.”
Christopherson emphasized that education from the Eau Claire County Humane Association will be the main way the ordinance would be enforced.
The ordinance amendment is intended “to help provide some language for the humane officer to educate individuals on how we can care for animals appropriately,” Christopherson said. “The plan isn’t for the humane officer to fine everybody at every opportunity. We’d like to have an opportunity to educate people and then follow up.”
According to the ordinance, it does not apply to ”livestock or farm animals that are raised and used primarily for food, fiber or other recognized farm or livestock purposes, or wild animals that are not otherwise domesticated.”
The ordinance is enforceable upon complaint or observation by local law enforcement, the county humane officer or the county health officer, according to Corporation Counsel Tim Sullivan. Fines for a violation range from $100 to $500.
The proposed amendment is more restrictive than a similar city of Eau Claire ordinance, so the county ordinance could be enforced in city limits.
Two public commenters spoke in favor of the amendment. Becky Scholze, advocate and founder of Unchain Wisconsin, said she has long witnessed suffering and neglect of dogs. Scholze believes the amendment can decrease suffering.
“Every winter we can get well past 30 below temperatures with even colder wind chills, and it is absolutely miserable for (animals) and sometimes deadly,” Scholze said. “Let’s make it easier for the humane officer to do her job: protect animals in Eau Claire County.”
The ordinance outlaws permanent tethering, such as a dog being chained to an object all day. It also states that a tether, such as a rope or chain, must be at least 10 feet long and specifies that if an animal is on a tether, the animal must be able to access food, water and shelter.
Eau Claire resident Pam Johnson said all animals are sentient beings that deserve care and protection.
“Why are there still dogs that live their entire lives at the end of chains or in small pens with little to no shelter from the elements, inadequate food and water and minimal attention from their owners?” Johnson said. “We can look the other way and pretend it doesn’t exist, but that doesn’t make the cruelty go away.”