EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County received about $1.04 million in sales tax revenue this October, a favorable sign for its financial health.
This year’s October number is significantly higher than in previous years. The county received about $775,000 in October 2019 and $790,000 in October 2018. October is also the county’s second highest month for sales tax revenue this year after $1.18 million in August.
After receiving a relatively low amount of sales taxes in September, the October numbers put the county slightly ahead of its revenue at the same time in the past two years. The county has brought in $9.08 million from sales tax revenue in the first 10 months of this year, while that number was $9.07 million in 2019 and $9.01 million in 2018.
From March to October of 2020, the months impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a decrease of about $337,000 this year compared to 2019. However, the county’s annual sales tax numbers will almost certainly not be as bad as initially feared in March, when losses of around $1.2 million were projected. At the Dec. 1 County Board meeting, County Finance Director Norb Kirk said he anticipated losses of $500,000 to $750,000.
The county’s overall revenue from sales taxes this year might still be six figures less than 2019, but the latest numbers may have lessened worries for at least a month.