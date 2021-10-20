EAU CLAIRE — The committee that is weighing a proposed expansion of a rural Eau Claire landfill has a new member.
Dane Zook, an Eau Claire County Board supervisor, was appointed to the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee this week by County Board Chairman Nick Smiar.
Smiar’s appointment is effective immediately, so Zook can vote in the Landfill Siting Committee’s Oct. 27 meeting. During that meeting, the committee is expected to review its ongoing local control negotiations with landfill owner GFL Environmental.
Smiar said he considered four supervisors for the role and that Zook was the best option because of his knowledge of rural and environmental issues. Zook represents County Board District 6, which covers the village of Fall Creek, town of Lincoln and parts of the town of Washington.
Zook, who was elected to the County Board in 2020, fills the committee seat previously held by Ray Henning, who died earlier this month.
Zook is grateful for the opportunity to serve on the committee and is looking forward to getting up to speed on landfill issues.
“I think it’s wonderful that people like Chairman Smiar and others feel that I’m a good candidate to do some of these things,” Zook said. “I think it’s an opportunity to take a good look at what can be done and what the possibilities are and see if we can make any kind of improvement … If nothing (else), at least I’ll be able to look at the literature and point out something that maybe others have overlooked.”
GFL Environmental, a private Canadian company, is proposing to expand the landfill’s size from 10.56 million cubic yards to 14.64 million over the course of six years. However, expansion cannot begin until local control negotiations with the siting committee are settled. Those talks include property value guarantees for those living near the landfill, annual sociological payments and tonnage fees.