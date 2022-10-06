EAU CLAIRE — Ethical concerns have been raised in Eau Claire County.
Eau Claire County Board Supervisor Mark Beckfield said the need for an outside, independent commission to evaluate the decisions of county leaders is crucial.
“This is something we have to do,” Beckfield said.
Beckfield is putting forward a resolution to create an independent ethics commission, which would consider the propriety of actions taken by the county administrator, senior staff and county supervisors.
“The scope of the Commission would be to assess alleged violations of county code without bias or political ideology. The purpose is to determine (the) propriety of internal actions and issues and review code violations,” Beckfield wrote in his description of the commission. “The Ethics Commission would issue its findings to the entire EC County Board. If the Ethics Commissions deems that the complaint is, or potentially could be, criminal, they are to report their findings to law enforcement.”
Beckfield told the Leader-Telegram the need for the commission has been long overdue, but the last straw was the 2022 budget approval process last fall.
Many supervisors, including Stella Pagonis, objected to the way the 2022 budget was deliberated. In years prior, county board members reviewed the budgets of each county department during budget meetings.
However, this process was not implemented last year. The board was presented with six amendments to the budget for the deliberations, rather than the entirety of the budget.
When questions were raised regarding the deliberations, County Board Chairman Nick Smiar told supervisors the amendments would act as deliberations and proceeded with the vote.
“This is probably my 14th budget that I’ve done, and I’ve never had a situation in which members of the county board were shut out from asking questions,” Pagonis said in the meeting in November.
As a result, the county's budget for 2022 was passed by a vote of 16-10, an unprecedented margin for the county, according to Supervisor Beckfield.
Pagonis said she fully supports the creation of an ethics commission, stating there does not appear to be a system of checks and balances in place for both supervisors and county management.
Beckfield said he has received numerous messages of support for this commission from other supervisors, as well.
“I think it's a wonderful idea; a worthy step forward, and warranted, in my opinion,” Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said.
The Eau Claire County Independent Ethics Commission would be a nonpartisan group made up of five members who are not on the board or employed by the county, and would be chosen by the county’s Standing Committee.
“(They'd be) people with some stature in the community,” Beckfield explained.
After the resolution has been drafted, Beckfield will present it to the Eau Claire County Committee on Judiciary and Law Enforcement and the Human Resources Committee.
The resolution will then be brought to the Committee on Administration and ultimately to the county board floor for approval.
“I’m doing this for the betterment of Eau Claire County, and its people and its taxpayers,” Beckfield said. “(So) their supervisors are being totally transparent with the taxpayer.”
Smiar was contacted by the Leader-Telegram, but did not respond to requests for comment.
Questions about DHS investigation
Supervisors have also cited the need for an ethics commission as the county awaits a final report from the investigation into the Department of Human Services.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation in May of 2020 to determine if criminal activity was occurring within the department. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Wilkie recently shared a list of questions regarding the DHS investigation with the Leader-Telegram.
The list of more than 30 questions was directed to law enforcement and the county’s attorney working on the investigation. Some of these questions raise concerns about the management of the investigation.
“If any of those questions are answered ‘yes’ ... certainly that points to a strong case for a need of an ethics commission,” Wilkie said. “Those answers need to be answered completely and fully, not just to County Board supervisors, but to the public.”
“The hope is that the investigation report and search warrants can answer these questions and other questions that County Board Supervisors have, which have long been ignored, marginalized, demonized, or deflected,” Wilkie stated in the document.