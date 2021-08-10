EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board and county committees will continue meeting remotely indefinitely as a safety precaution against COVID-19.
The County Board and committees have met remotely since March 2020. They will likely do so for the next few months, and perhaps into next year, because of a recent rise in local COVID-19 cases spurred by the more transmissible Delta variant.
During the Eau Claire County Administration Committee meeting Tuesday, County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said he recently informed County Board supervisors that the board and committees will continue remote meetings indefinitely.
Smiar did not give a timeline on returning to face-to-face meetings but anticipates remote meetings continuing through the end of 2021.
“Any decision on in-person meetings is put off for now, possibly until the end of the year, but I hesitate to put a time on it because of the changing nature of the situation,” Smiar said.
Smiar was eyeing Sept. 1 as the date to return to in-person meetings, but he said that changed in recent weeks when coronavirus cases increased.
Indeed, Eau Claire County currently has “high” COVID-19 activity and transmission levels, according to the state Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As chairman, Smiar can authorize remote meetings because of an amendment to a county ordinance approved by the County Board in spring 2020 near the start of the pandemic. Smiar has that authority until April 2022 but can announce that he is revoking it at any time, which would bring the county back to in-person meetings.
Smiar’s decision aligns with advice from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Lieske Giese, Health Department director, recommended Tuesday that County Board meetings do not occur in-person for the time being, noting the concerning increase in local COVID-19 cases.
“If it’s possible to continue to meet remotely, that would be our recommendation,” Giese said. “Indoor spaces in close contact is certainly a primary concern for transmission … Our very strong recommendation is to not be in large group gatherings indoors.”
Supervisor tests positive for COVID
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie agreed with Smiar’s decision. Wilkie acknowledged that he misses the dynamic of face-to-face meetings but called it the right choice to continue meeting remotely.
Wilkie, a member of the Administration Committee, informed the committee that he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. He is currently quarantining and experiencing “very light” symptoms including fatigue and an occasional cough.
Wilkie said his symptoms are likely mild because he is fully vaccinated and said his situation reinforced the importance of vaccines.
“The more that (are vaccinated), the better,” Wilkie said. “Even if you get (COVID-19) like me, you have the probability of not experiencing the (severe) degree of symptoms that are happening.”
Wilkie recommended that anyone who had contact with him in the past 10 days receive a COVID-19 test.
“I’ve shared this with as many people as I can, because I have an obligation to try to help protect anybody that has had contact with me,” Wilkie said.
ARP task force members named
Smiar on Tuesday appointed nine new members to the American Rescue Plan funding task force, which was previously referred to as the American Rescue Plan Act Committee.
As part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county received about $20.3 million in COVID-19 relief. The amount of unspent money currently stands at about $17.5 million after the County Board allocated $2.8 million for broadband development. The ARPA money must be allocated by the end of 2024.
Smiar noted the unique chance the county has to invest in projects and partner with other entities to improve the area.
“This is a great opportunity for building strong, strong partnerships,” Smiar said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to grow as a county, as a community.”
The 14-member ARP funding task force will play a role in those investments. It will make recommendations on how to spend some of the federal aid, specifically the money awarded to local businesses and nonprofits. Those recommendations will go on to the county Administration Committee and County Board for approval.
The task force will set up application criteria, recommend hiring a third-party administrator to oversee the applications, and then evaluate those applications and make recommendations.
All but one slot on the task force is now filled. The remaining position is a person from a local school board or school administration, and Smiar plans to appoint that position later this week.
Smiar, an ex-officio non-voting member of the task force, said he is personally invested in providing money to small businesses and nonprofits that have not received other federal aid during the pandemic. He also hopes to support nonprofits most impacted by the pandemic such as Sojourner House, Bolton Refuge House, Western Dairyland and The Community Table.
“They’re our front line agencies, and we really have to help them,” Smiar said.
Smiar aims to address community needs and appointed people to the task force who he believes are best equipped to do that.
“It’s a gathering of people with various perspectives on the community who really know the front line,” Smiar said.
Smiar said he “took into account” what local advocates said recently about equitable representation on the task force. He noted the appointments of TJ Atkins, executive director of The Community Table, and Pa Thao, executive director of the Black & Brown Womyn Power Coalition.
Atkins and Thao were two of eight applicants recommended by local advocates. The other six were not appointed to the task force.
The Administration Committee recently received emails from Susan Wolfgram recommending that Smiar appoint eight local Black, indigeneous and people of color to the ARP funding task force. Wolfgram said she sent the emails “at the request of BIPOC community leaders.”
During last month’s County Board meeting, Wolfgram, co-chair of the Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope affordable housing task force, noted that a system change entails shifting the decision-making process from top-down to bottom-up.
“Our goal is to contribute to a systemic change in city and county government, committed to advancing equity, to include BIPOC community members from the ‘ground up’ with assigned seats on committees and commissions,” Wolfgram wrote in an email.
The list of ARP funding task force members is:
- Dane Zook, County Board supervisor.
- Zoe Roberts, County Board supervisor.
- Connie Russell, County Board supervisor.
- Kathryn Schauf, county administrator.
- Tim Sullivan, county corporation counsel.
- Norb Kirk, county finance director.
- Jeneise Briggs, city-county equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator.
- TJ Atkins, executive director of The Community Table.
- Pa Thao, executive director of the Black & Brown Womyn Power Coalition.
- Mike Golat, Altoona city administrator.
- Jennifer Meyer, Town of Pleasant Valley clerk/treasurer.
- Scott Rogers, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of governmental affairs.
- Cortney Draxler, manager of the city-county Health Department policy and systems division.
- One person from a county school board or school administration.
Highway building sale
The Administration Committee approved a resolution to sell the county’s current Highway Department building to the city of Altoona once Highway Department operations are moved into its new facility on the south side of Eau Claire. The resolution requires further approval from the County Board, Altoona Plan Commission and Altoona City Council.
The city of Altoona made an offer on July 21 to buy the building located at 2000 Spooner Ave. for a price of $1.225 million. If approved, the city of Altoona would buy “property, buildings and mutually agreed upon equipment” from the county, according to the resolution.
The closing date on the offer is Dec. 31, 2022. By that date, if not sooner, it is expected that all necessary county equipment and staff will be moved into the new Highway Department facility.