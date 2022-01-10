EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County already has a surplus in 2021 sales tax revenue with two months of collections remaining.
According to the county’s finance department, through October 2021, the latest month for which information is available, the county has collected $10.85 million from sales taxes, exceeding its 2021 budget of $10.5 million. Any surplus revenue goes into the county’s general fund.
The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee received this information during its meeting Monday. Committee members expressed optimism with the collection numbers.
“I like the looks of it,” said Supervisor Jim Dunning.
That early surplus was caused in part by an excellent October, when the county totaled $1.25 in sales tax revenue. That figure is the county’s highest ever for October and the second-highest monthly collection of 2021. February, March, April, May, July and October 2021 all set records for individual monthly sales tax revenue going back to 2012.
The 2021 revenue so far is well above recent years. Through October 2020, the county had collected $9.08 million in sales taxes. Through October 2019, it had collected $9.07 million.
Through the first 10 months of 2021, the county is collecting an average of $1.085 million in sales tax revenue per month. If that monthly average continues for the final two months of 2021, the county would collect $13 million this year, resulting in a sales tax surplus of $2.5 million.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk said that if sales tax revenue in November and December 2021 resemble those monthly totals in the past five years, the county would collect about $12.7 million in 2021.
The county has had a banner year for sales taxes in 2021, which is partly why the 2022 sales tax revenue budget was upped to $11.72 million.
Going forward, though, Kirk doesn’t expect record-breaking sales tax revenue to continue.
“It’s going to be a pretty big number for 2021, and I’m not so sure that it is repeatable,” Kirk said.
Wheel tax update
There will also likely be a surplus from the county’s 2021 vehicle registration fee revenue.
Through November, the latest month for which collection information is available, the county has collected $2.32 million in revenue from the vehicle registration fee, also known as the wheel tax. The 2021 budget is $2.4 million. That means the county has collected 96.7% of its budget through 91.7% of the year.
Wheel tax revenue so far is “doing perfectly,” said Supervisor Stella Pagonis, committee chairwoman.
The wheel tax began in 2019 and results in Eau Claire County residents paying an additional fee for annual vehicle registrations.
This year’s wheel tax revenue numbers are above the past two years. The county collected about $2.13 million through both November 2020 and November 2019.
Through the first eleven months of 2021, the county is collecting an average of $210,910 per month from vehicle registration fees. If that average continues in December, the county would collect $2.53 million this year, resulting in a surplus of about $130,000.