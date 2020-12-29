OSSEO — A 41-year-old Hixton man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
The man was a passenger in a 2002 Buick Rendezvous SUV, but was ejected from it during the crash and later pronounced dead, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Hixton woman, was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Identities of the two people involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of families.
According to the State Patrol's initial investigation, the driver lost control of the SUV at about 10:20 a.m. at milepost 98 on I-94 near Osseo. The vehicle entered the median, then crossed lanes of traffic, went into the ditch and rolled several times.
Neither the driver or passenger wore seat belts, according to a news release from the State Patrol.