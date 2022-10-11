BARRON — One teenage girl is dead, two others are hospitalized and a juvenile male is in custody after a Monday evening rollover crash in Barron County.
A 14-year-old girl who was involved in the crash died, according to a news release sent Tuesday morning by the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Two other girls, ages 14 and 15, were also passengers in the same vehicle and were being treated at area hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.
The 16-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene Monday night. He was then taken to a juvenile detention facility in Eau Claire. The initial investigation resulted in charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Reported at 7 p.m. by a 911 call, the crash happened on 16½ Avenue near 19¾ Street, just north of Cameron.
The vehicle driven by the male with three girls as passengers was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed, according to the news release. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times.
Both the Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash. The case will also be sent to the Barron County District Attorney's Office for review.