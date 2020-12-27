ARCADIA — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the town of Arcadia.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office:
At about 12:11 p.m. Saturday, a passenger car was southbound on Highway 93 near Lewis Valley Road operating left of center. The passenger car struck a northbound truck in the northbound lane. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries. Both vehicles had single occupants.
The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
Assisting departments were the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, Arcadia Ambulance Service, Mayo Helicopter and the Arcadia Police Department.