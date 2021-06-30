ALTOONA — A recent customer of an Altoona convenience store beat the odds and bought a lottery ticket worth $1 million.
The ticket purchased at Kwik Trip, 2367 Spooner Ave., for Saturday's Powerball drawing was the second one sold in Wisconsin this year to win a $1 million prize from the lottery game played in 45 states, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. (The state's other winning $1 million ticket was sold earlier this year at a Kwik Trip in Superior.)
To win $1 million, a ticket must match the five regular numbers drawn, but miss on the jackpot-clinching Powerball number.
The odds of winning a $1 million prize in Powerball are 1 in 11.69 million.
Winning numbers are drawn twice a week and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $88 million.