ELLSWORTH -- Two people were injured in a UTV rollover crash Wednesday in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 1 p.m. Wednesday of the accident on 840th Avenue near 1090th Street in the town of Clifton.
It was determined that William Shanahan, 39, of River Falls, was operating a 2010 John Deere UTV when he lost control and the UTV rolled over. Burton Yardley, 37, of Hudson, was Shanahan's passenger.
Shanahan was transported to a local hospital via personal vehicle. Yardley was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the River Falls Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation.