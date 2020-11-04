TOWN OF EAU GALLE -- Two subjects are in custody after fleeing from a state trooper in a vehicle, ramming the squad car, leaving their vehicle and trying to run in the St. Croix County town of Eau Galle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol:
At about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding on Interstate 94 just west of U.S. 63. The vehicle fled from the trooper, heading south on U.S. 63.
The fleeing vehicle turned down a dead-end road leading to a farm. The vehicle drove around a large barn and then rammed the trooper’s squad. Two subjects ran away from the crash.
The driver was taken into custody by the trooper after a short foot pursuit. The passenger was later taken into custody by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
Both subjects are being held on drug, weapons and assault charges.
The incident is still under investigation.