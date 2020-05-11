ELLSWORTH -- Two people were taken to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash Saturday near Ellsworth.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 2:08 p.m. Saturday of the crash on Highway 65 near 610th Avenue in the town of Ellsworth.
It was determined that a 2009 Chrysler Town & Country van operated by Julius Cadwallader, 18, of Hudson, was southbound on 65 when he lost control and entered into the west ditch, striking a culvert.
Cadwallader and his passenger, Kaylie Schmidt, 18, also of Hudson, were transported by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Fire Department.