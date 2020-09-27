MENOMONIE -- Two males were injured Friday in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday in the Dunn County town of Tiffany.
According to a news release from Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd:
At about 9:28 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office, Boyceville Fire and Ambulance, Menomonie Fire Department ambulance and Life Link III helicopter were dispatched to Highway 170 near 180th Street in Tiffany for a one-vehicle crash with an ejected occupant.
The initial crash investigation shows a 2005 Chevrolet truck with two male occupants was eastbound on 170. The truck crossed the centerline, went onto the left shoulder, then overcorrected and entered the right ditch. Upon entering the ditch, the truck rolled several times, and one occupant was ejected.
The ejected occupant was flown from the scene by Life Link III. His injuries appear to be life threatening. The other occupant was transported from the scene by ground ambulance; the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Preliminary investigation shows speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol.
The names of the individuals involved in the crash are not being released at this time pending notification of family.