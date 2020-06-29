ELLSWORTH -- Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday in the Pierce County town of Trenton:
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
At about 1:57 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident on Highway 63 near 770th Street.
A northbound 2015 Dodge Caravan operated by Steven Vititoe, 36, of Bay City, had stopped on the east shoulder of Highway 63 and attempted a U-turn. Vititoe conducted the U-turn in front of a southbound 2015 Volkswagen Passat operated by Leon Amorelli, 65, of River Falls. Both vehicles came to final rest in the west ditch.
Both operators were transported from the scene with undetermined injuries by Ellsworth Area Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minn.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.