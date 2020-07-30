ELLSWORTH -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday near Ellsworth.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 4:56 p.m. Wednesday that the crash occurred on Highway 63, about two-tenths of a mile south of Highway N in Beldenville.
It was determined a 1995 GMC Sierra pickup operated by Nicholas Hudson, 18, of Red Wing, Minn., was traveling southbound on Highway 63. Hudson drove left of center and struck a northbound 2016 Freightliner semitrailer truck operated by Loren Gullekson, 53, of Rush City, Minn.
Hudson was transported from the scene by North Memorial Air Care to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. Gullekson was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance Service to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
This crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.