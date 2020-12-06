MONDOVI — Two teenagers were seriously hurt and two others suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Mondovi.
According to a news release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office:
The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Sunday reporting the crash on Albany C Street near the intersection with East County Line Road near Mondovi.
A preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle intentionally crested the top of a hill at a high rate of speed and lost control, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and rolling multiple times.
The vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic, was operated by a 16-year-old male from Eau Claire. Also in the vehicle were three other 16-year-old males, all from Eau Claire.
The driver and another passenger were transported to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries. The other two passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released to their parents.
Speed and driver inexperience are believed to be factors in the cause of the crash.
The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Durand Fire Department, Durand Ambulance, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol and Mayo One Medical Helicopter.
The crash remains under investigation.