WOODVILLE -- Two Minnesota women were killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol:
The crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. Saturday on eastbound I-94 at milepost 25 near Woodville in St. Croix County.
The State Patrol and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and discovered the two occupants of the vehicle, a 20-year-old female from St. Michael and a 20-year-old female from Albertville, were deceased.
The initial investigation indicates the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree.
The names of the women were not released.