EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County property owners who pay their taxes in installments have until July 31 to submit their final payment on bills for 2020.
This applies to owners who partially paid tax bills by Jan. 31 and opted to wait until summer to pay the remaining half.
Payments can be submitted in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. There also is a black drop box for paying taxes, which is located outside the courthouse's main doors.
Checks or money orders can also be mailed to the Eau Claire County Treasurer, 721 Oxford Ave., Suite 1250, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
For mail, in-person and drop box payments, owners need to include identifying numbers for the properties they are paying taxes for. This can be via a payment stub from tax bills, writing parcel numbers on the check or including a separate memo with the necessary information when you pay.
Payments also can be made online at eauclairecounty.org/taxes, but this does carry service fees. There is a 2.39% fee charged on credit card payments. Flat fees of $3.95 and $1.95 are charged on debit card and e-checks, respectively.
Property tax payments that arrive after July 31 are subject to 1% interest and 0.5% penalty fees per month, retroactive to Feb. 1.