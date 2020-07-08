Three people were taken into custody Wednesday after a pursuit on Interstate 94 that began in Trempealeau County and ended in Dunn County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
At about 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, a State Patrol lieutenant tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on I-94 westbound at mile marker 88 in Trempealeau County. The vehicle fled westbound, but it turn around in a crossover and headed back eastbound around mile marker 82.
The pursuit was terminated when visual observation was lost near mile marker 95.
A state trooper in an airplane later spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on I-94 at mile marker 59. Another trooper in a cruiser located the vehicle at mile marker 54 westbound in Dunn County and began to pursue. They continued westbound, and the suspect vehicle hit tire deflation devices, which caused the two front tires to go flat.
The vehicle took exit 45 and stopped in the parking lot of the Anderson Windows manufacturing plant just north of I-94 in Menomonie.
All three occupants ran from the vehicle fled on foot but were taken into custody after the area was searched.
A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle, and a handgun was thrown from the vehicle into the ditch near where the pursuit ended.
Charges in the case include fleeing, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Police Department assisted in the search and with the investigation, which remains active.