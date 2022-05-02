MENOMONIE — A forum for candidates seeking to represent Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District is scheduled Monday night at UW-Stout.
The event, hosted and moderated bv Stout Students Unite with support from the Dunn County League of Women Voters, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. in Harvey Hall Theatre.
The event is free and open to the public, and it will be streamed on Facebook Live. For those unable to attend the event in person or virtually, a recording will be posted on the Wis.community host site.
Democratic candidates who plan to attend are Eau Claire business owner and nonprofit founder Rebecca Cooke, former CIA officer and U.S. Army Capt. Deb McGrath of Menomonie, retired La Crosse pediatrician Mark Neumann and state Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska. As of Friday, Republican Derrick Van Orden's participation was pending.
A primary election is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 9. The winner of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will replace U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who is not running for re-election.
Candidates each will have five minutes for opening remarks, followed by questions from the audience and questions posted online. Responses to questions will be limited to two minutes.
Candidates also will be given up to five minutes for a closing statement.