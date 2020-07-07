CHETEK -- No one was hurt after a boat being used by five people went out of control Tuesday morning on Prairie Lake outside of Chetek.
According to news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
Initial investigation shows that two adults and three children, ages ranging from 2 to 13, were tubing on the water: a father and two children in the boat and the mother and one child on the tube. The boat had a tiller motor. The boat struck a series of waves, which caused the father and one child to be thrown overboard. The child in the boat became scared and jumped out. The boat did strike one of the children, but he did not require any medical attention.
Everyone in the water was picked up by a passer-by and taken to shore; all declined medical treatment.
The Barron County recreation deputy went out in a patrol boat and used a rope to jam up the propeller to get the boat to stop. The deputy then gained control of the boat and brought it to shore.
No enforcement action will be taken.
"This is an example why everyone needs to wear a life jacket," the release says.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Department were the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance and state Department of Natural Resources.