Coming back from college to celebrate holidays can be such an awkward endeavor. In every legal sense, you are a bona fide adult. And yet, there you are, sleeping in a childhood bed, laundering a mountain of dirty clothes in your parents’ basement, and attempting to dodge earnest family interactions in favor of chumming around with old high school friends at local watering holes. If you were, in fact, a bona fide adult, you’d help your parents chip ice off their sidewalks, or perhaps help make a soup with the leftover turkey carcass or hambone, but instead, you’re slinking away from the glow of the Christmas tree to buy Jell-O shots or cheap pitchers of beer.
Twenty years ago, my brother and I were home from college, staying with our mom in her cozy Putnam Heights home. Mom had just made a truly fantastic Christmas Eve dinner. A tradition in our family, the dinner consists of chilled shrimp, cooked buttery-garlic shrimp, crab bisque, rolls and salad. I’m sure we devoured dinner. I certainly remember that we disappeared several bottles of wine, because after the meal, my brother and I decided to attend a candle-light Christmas service at our childhood church. I had two cigars and, in the spirit of the holiday season, suggested we walk to church, smoking our stogies.
Mom, for some reason, chose to stay home, clean our dirty dishes, and no doubt pack away all the leftovers.
It was cold that night and we had to walk about a mile to church. We took our time, puffing smoke into the crystalline air. We laughed, looked at the stars.
Arriving at church 45 minutes before the service began, we had our pick for seating, but because we were not sober, it seemed wise to sit towards the back of the sanctuary, where we would have a commanding view of the sober congregants. It never dawned on us that we smelled like a racetrack. It never dawned on us that everyone attending church would have to walk right past our shrimpy/smoky/boozy two-man huddle. We were simply thankful to be sitting together in a warm church, surrounded by the flicker of candles, the smell of balsam wreaths, and swirl of memories that building provided.
Folks began trickling in, including my girlfriend and her family. Sidenote: I later married that girlfriend. I could see my future in-laws good-naturedly wrinkle their noses, no doubt due to our jackets reeking of tobacco and our breathes of Californian wine, but more than that, my in-laws are faithful to a specific pew towards the very front of the church, and there was NO way Alex and I were moving all the way up there. In an act of Christian kindness, my girlfriend’s family sat in the pew directly ahead of us. My girlfriend’s cousin, Jennifer, sat ahead of my brother. Here it should be mentioned that Jennifer was, and remains, a very attractive woman.
The service began. I was aware of snow and ice melting off my boots, dripping onto the stone below my feet. I was aware of wanting to take a nap. I was aware of sitting next to my brother — what a wonderful feeling. And then, I became aware of the fact that my brother was noticeably infatuated by Jennifer’s thick, blond, perfumed hair. I became aware of this, because he was practically shouting it. During church.
“Her hair is so beautiful,” he said loudly.
I could tell that he was trying to whisper but had lost all ability to modulate the volume of his voice.
“Shhhh,” I hissed.
He reached out to touch Jennifer’s hair and I swatted his hand away, as if he were a child trying to pilfer a cookie.
“So beautiful,” he repeated.
The church service ended, and we sprinted for the doors and out into the cold.
I am happy to report that today, Alex is married to a wonderful woman. They have two young sons. He is by all accounts, an incredibly responsible citizen, father, and husband. But that Christmas, he was certainly full of spirit, and not necessarily of the holy variety.
As I write this column, it is Christmas Eve, and tonight my family and I attended a candlelight service in a small-town church. My in-laws were also in attendance tonight, but I was not responsible for, or party to, any further shenanigans. Our children sat bookended between my wife and me. I held the hymnal while my son sang. After the service, an older woman touched my wife on the elbow and told her how well behaved our children were.
I have lived a wonderful life and I hope I have much more life yet to live. Some of my favorite memories have occurred on Christmas Eve, surrounded by family, packed tightly in some church pew, so close together our shoulders and knees touch. So close I can smell my son’s mint toothpaste. So close we can hold hands.
I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about this season, and my memories. And I’ve come to realize that it is that intimacy, that closeness, that I value above all else. That warmth.
