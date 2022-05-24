A stone marker honoring Brian Amundson, who had been a city engineer and public works director for Eau Claire, was installed in late April at Grand Avenue Plaza. The symbol at the center of the circular granite tablet is an architect’s compass, reflecting that while Amundson’s primary duties at the city were in engineering, he also was educated in architecture. The tablet was bought through donations led by former City Manager Dale Peters, according to current City Engineer David Solberg. The memorial stone’s location was chosen because the plaza is near several projects that Amundson worked on, including developing Eau Claire’s riverfront recreational trails, creating Phoenix Park and early planning for what became Haymarket Plaza. Amundson retired as public works director in May 2013 after working 25 years for the city. He died in September 2014 at age 64 after a 22-month battle with cancer.
