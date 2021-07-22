EAU CLAIRE — Resurfacing a portion of Abbe Hill Drive on Eau Claire's north side is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The repaving project for the half-mile stretch of Abbe Hill Drive between the North Crossing and Eddy Lane is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

The road will remain open during construction, though there may be lane or on-street parking restrictions during the work.

The affected portion of Abbe Hill Drive has Northstar Middle School along it as well as numerous homes.