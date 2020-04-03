Voters have one more day to request an absentee ballot for Tuesday's elections, but they must act quickly.
Previously voters had to ask their municipal clerk for an absentee ballot by the end of business hours on Thursday, but that has been extended through today, based on a ruling by U.S. District Judge William Conley.
The Eau Claire City Clerk's Office sent a notice that it will accept those requests until 5 p.m. In-person visits to City Hall are currently suspended, so voters must call 715-839-4912.
Today also is the last day scheduled for in-person absentee voting through drive-up lanes behind City Hall. Eau Claire residents can cast ballots and even register to vote from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Conley's ruling also gave more leeway for when absentee ballots must arrive in municipal clerks' offices to be counted in the election. Ballots that arrive by April 13 — six days after Election Day — will be counted.
Officials have strongly recommended absentee voting this election as a precaution to slow the spread of the new coronavirus by limiting contact between people.
As of Thursday, 1.1 million Wisconsin voters had requested absentee ballots for next week's elections, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. In the previous presidential primary during April 2016, there were about 250,000 people that voted absentee out of 2.1 million total ballots cast in the state.