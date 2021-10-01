CHIPPEWA FALLS — The ACLU of Wisconsin announced Thursday it has filed an appeal with the state's Department of Public Instruction on behalf of the Cultivative Coalition, an organization of current and former students of the Chippewa Falls School District, who claimed they experienced persistent and severe discriminatory harassment at school.
In a press release, the organzization says the appeal challenges the district’s "perfunctory and evasive handling of the pupil discrimination complaint" they filed earlier this year, on behalf of the Coalition.
"Under Wisconsin law, students experiencing discrimination must first work through a complaint and investigation process at the school district level before presenting their claims to DPI," the press release states. "Other ACLU of Wisconsin school discrimination clients have received adverse decisions at the district level before being vindicated by DPI. The Chippewa Falls investigation was conducted by an attorney from the law firm that represents the district, and the decision is brief and vague, does not explain the legal standards the investigator applied and discredits without explanation the extensive evidence provided by the complainants, including documents, videos, and extensive witness interviews."
Elisabeth Lambert, Equal Justice Works fellow with the ACLU of Wisconsin and the attorney on the case, said further investigation is warranted.
“The district’s response to this complaint is entirely consistent with its longstanding practice of deflecting responsibility and minimizing the concerns of students facing discriminatory harassment,” Lambert said. “Still, we’re excited and proud to have reached this stage. We’ve made it through the part of the process that the district controls, and now, we’ve assembled an extensive, compelling body of evidence and are looking forward to presenting it to DPI.”
Hazel Behling, a co-complainant and member of the Cultivative Coalition, was pleased the ACLU was appealing the earlier decision.
“I am not surprised with the district’s decision given that I (and many others) had previously and on multiple occasions shared our traumatic experiences with the school and no meaningful action was taken to create a safer and more equitable environment for all students,” Behling said. “While we are disappointed in the decision by the district, we are confident that our appeal to DPI will prove what we have known all along: that the district has and continues to tolerate a hostile and unsafe environment for marginalized students. Regardless, the Cultivative Coalition and I will continue to advocate for those whose voices and concerns are often overlooked.”
Cultivative Coalition member Casaiya Keyser also expressed dismay with the district's findings.
“After sharing my trauma time and time again with the school district and seeing their initial response, it is not surprising that their investigation found no wrongdoing,” Keyser said. “It’s hard to hear, but I’m confident that our voices will be heard once we file our appeal with DPI. I, along with the Cultivative Coalition, will continue to advocate for the students and families in this community.”