Rock Fest is among the latest entertainment victims of COVID-19.
The music festival scheduled for July 16-18 near Cadott was officially canceled Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was set to feature some of the largest hard rock/metal acts in the world, including Slipknot, Staind, Disturbed, Snoop Dogg, Steel Panther, Fozzy and dozens more. Organizers said they made the decision because they would be unable to keep a potential crowd of 20,000 people safe.
“Our oﬃce has been working non-stop to pull this thing oﬀ in July 2020, but unfortunately the deck is stacked against us," organizers said in a statement.
"In working with local health oﬃcials, we were told that having a festival of our size in July is at too high of a risk due to COVID-19. This is an unprecedented situation that we have to take seriously. The health and safety of our fans and rock music community is and always will be our number one concern.”
Organizers had intended to follow in Country Fest’s footsteps and postpone the festival to September while retaining the same performers. But they were unable to sync up with bands and do it in a safe manner.
Rock Fest is working to bring all the bands scheduled this year back in 2021.
"We’ll get through this together," organizers said. "Music heals, and the power of live music is so important. Now more than ever."
Jason Anderson, an attendee of Rock Fest for the past 16 years, said he understands why the festival was forced to cancel its 2020 edition, but is still deeply saddened.
“Obviously it isn’t what we wanted to happen,” Anderson said. “I know it’s probably for the best, but it is still hard to wrap my head around the fact I won’t be driving out to Rock Fest this summer. I’m really going to miss it and I hope we can get back to rocking out at concerts soon because it’s a big part of not just my life, but so many other people’s lives too.”
Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director, said the decision was made after discussions with her department.
"With the pandemic and the rising numbers we're seeing in Wisconsin, it's a wise decision to postpone the concerts, for the safety of other people," Weideman said. She pointed out that Wednesday marked the highest increase of cases yet in the state.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said it was the right decision to cancel.
"How would (organizers) practice social distancing?" Kowalczyk asked. "I think everyone has questions about being in a mass gathering event for three days that draws people from several surrounding states."
Those who purchased admission and camping tickets for Rock Fest 2020 will receive an email from festival organizers this week with the option of having their purchase roll over to the 2021 edition of the festival or request a refund. For more information visit rock-fest.com.
Country Jam
Country Jam officials are working with local authorities and health officials on the possibility of having the event in the town of Union this year, according to the festival web site.
Country Jam is scheduled for July 16-18, the same dates as Rock Fest.
"The Health and safety of our artists, fans and staff is always our top priority," according to a statement on the website. "We want to thank you for your patience as we work through this. Stay tuned for additional updates and be kind to each other."