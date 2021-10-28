EAU CLAIRE — Developers have until Nov. 15 to submit proposals to get city funding to help with new construction or renovating old buildings to create more affordable housing in Eau Claire.
Proposals will be rated on criteria including the amount of housing planned for low-income residents, services for tenants, energy efficiency and proximity to bus lines and grocery stores.
Proposals are due to the city's Planning Division by 9 a.m. on Nov. 15. The City Council will vote to approve proposals at a meeting in either late November or mid-December, according to a city news release.
The city's affordable housing fund, which was established by the council in 2020, currently stands at just over $300,000 available to aid eligible projects.
There are plans in place to replenish the funds in future years. Eau Claire's 2022-26 Capital Improvement Plan shows $50,000 will be added next year, followed by potential contributions of $275,000 in both 2023 and 2024.
On Tuesday, the City Council also agreed to bolster the fund by about $100,000 in 2023 through funds from Tax Increment Financing District No. 7. That redevelopment area is nearing its end this year, but state law allows cities to extend TIF districts for an additional year if the tax increment from that is used specifically for increasing affordable housing.