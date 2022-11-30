Farm Technology Days

Bruce Roytek of Roytek’s Lawn and Equipment in Mondovi explained a mower to Jay Kreuziger of Juneau at Farm Technology Days on Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire on July 20, 2021. Andrew Kreuziger and Stephanie Cox are in the background. Chippewa County will be hosting the 2024 Farm Technology Days.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The host site for the 2024 Farm Technology Days should be announced in the near future, says Jerry Clark, Chippewa County UW-Extension agriculture agent.

The site selection committee has been negotiating with a farm in the county to host the event, and Clark believes they are close to announcing an agreement. They toured three different potential sites in May.

