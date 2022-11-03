110422_dr_Crescent_4a

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan E. Rice toured Crescent Meats in rural Cadott on Thursday with owner Wayne Lautsbaugh. Crescent Meats is set to begin a $7 million expansion, and Vilsack's office has awarded the family-owned meat processing company a $1.6 million grant.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CADOTT — Crescent Meats, located half-way between Cornell and Cadott, is set to begin a major expansion that will more than double the size of its meat-processing operation.

Owner Wayne Lautsbaugh said the current facility is 12,800 square feet in size.

