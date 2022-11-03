U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan E. Rice toured Crescent Meats in rural Cadott on Thursday with owner Wayne Lautsbaugh. Crescent Meats is set to begin a $7 million expansion, and Vilsack's office has awarded the family-owned meat processing company a $1.6 million grant.
CADOTT — Crescent Meats, located half-way between Cornell and Cadott, is set to begin a major expansion that will more than double the size of its meat-processing operation.
Owner Wayne Lautsbaugh said the current facility is 12,800 square feet in size.
"We're adding just over 20,000 square feet," Lautsbaugh said Thursday. Groundbreaking for the $7 million expansion project is set to begin in late spring, and construction should take about a year.
The expansion project got a big boost last month, when Lautsbaugh learned he had won a $1.6 million grant through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.
"It's very exciting for us," Lautsbaugh said. "It makes you speechless. I never dreamed where we're headed now."
On Thursday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House domestic policy advisor Susan Rice toured the plant and touted the grants being given to meat processors.
"There is a lot of great work and entrepreneurship taking place in rural Wisconsin," Vilsack said after touring the facility.
Visack said President Joe Biden had "a deep concern that farmers across the Midwest didn't have a lot of options for selling their livestock."
When the USDA created the meat processing grant program, they received 330 applications from across the country. The agriculture department announced 21 grants from 19 states, totaling $73 million.
"These are going to the small processors, like Crescent Meats," Vilsack said. "That means more opportunities for farmers, and more jobs. It is resources that will put people to work."
Rice said the Department of Agriculture launched its rural partners network plan in April.
"We're doing this because President Biden recognizes rural cities like Cadott are among America's greatest resources," Rice said.
Rice added: "It's really great to see this business, and see how they are growing it."
During the tour, Lautsbaugh explained the importance of creating their own product. The expansion means not only a larger processing area, but an expanded retail space, more freezers and additional loading docks. CBS Squared is the architect and helped write the federal grant.
"Our signature brand is the sausage product," Lautsbaugh said. "Building a brand is what separates us from others. It's about creating a brand, and the loyalty we build."
Lautsbaugh said they process between 3,000 pounds and 6,000 pounds of meat daily. With the expansion, he said that number will jump to between 10,000 and 20,000 pounds of meat per day.
Crescent Meats was founded in 1965, but it was closed when Lautsbaugh purchased the 36-acre site in 2003.