EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire tavern owner faces charges for running a "shake-of-the-day" dice game at his business.
Charges were filed Monday in Eau Claire County Court against Terry A. Luer, 71, owner of Big T's Saloon at 2007 Third St. He is facing a low-level felony charge for conducting a commercial gambling lottery and a misdemeanor of allowing the premises to be used for commercial gambling.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, an anonymous person called the Wisconsin Department of Revenue's enforcement unit last month to report a dice game with a $40,000 jackpot at Big T's. The complainant claimed a friend paid $2,000 into the dice game, but had been kicked out of the bar and told not to come back, making her ineligible for the jackpot.
Undercover special agents from the state Department of Revenue went to the bar in mid-October for surveillance to learn more about the dice game, which had reached a $31,000 jackpot prize at the time. The agents also took note of video gambling machines, a game for gambling on football games and an advertisement for a weekly poker tournament.
Agents returned on Oct. 20 with Eau Claire police detectives to speak with bar management. Luer admitted he collected money from patrons for the shake-of-the-day game. The agents seized $31,775 in cash, which the state is seeking as a forfeiture.
The more severe of the two charges against Luer carries the potential for 3½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine.