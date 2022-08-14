081522_dr_Hemp_2a

Jerry Clark, an agriculture educator with UW-Extension, talked last week about the 18 varieties of hemp being grown on the Chippewa County Farm as part of a field day.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jerry Clark looked out at a field containing 18 varieties of industrial hemp, and he sees a lot of possibilities for farmers.

Clark, the Chippewa County UW-Extension agriculture agent, is now in his fourth year studying hemp on a one-acre parcel located just east Highway 178, near HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Some of the hemp strains will be ideal for their fiber, while others will be excellent in producing oils. One thing they all have in common is they all have less than 1% of THC, the compound found in marijuana plants.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com