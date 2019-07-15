The Barron County sheriff's department says alcohol appears to be a factor in a Friday afternoon traffic crash near Rice Lake.
Matthew Petersen, 37, of Chetek was driving southbound on Highway SS when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
Life Link Helicopter transported Petersen to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office stated in a news release Monday.