CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice will be the headliners at Country Fest 2022, organizers announced Wednesday.
The event will return to rural Cadott June 23-25.
"We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022, we are doing it in a big way," said Wade Asher, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals organizer. "With this star-studded lineup, activations and overall experience we give fans, we always aim to please. There's a reason why fans call Country Fest 'Your Happy Place' and we can't wait to show them all that we have in store and to see those smiles once again."
Aldean last headlined Country Fest in 2018; he also played the festival in 2009 and 2013. Brice played here in 2015, and Florida Georgia Line debuted at the festival as a headliner in 2014.
Asher praised Brice as a top up-and-comer.
"He's just gotten really hot lately," Asher said. "We're excited to have him."
The lineup features American Idol contestant Gabby Barrett and some older acts like Sara Evans and Little Texas. Phil Vassar will now be tied for the second-most appearances ever at Country Fest, behind only Neal McCoy, Asher added.
"Bringing back some of the older country genre is tops of our list," Asher said.
Asher said every year is challenging to put together a lineup because he wants to find the right balance of older acts and new country.
"This year it feel like it came together easier than in the past," he said. "People are excited. So far, the sales have been unbelievable."
Like in recent years, the event will begin with a kickoff party on Wednesday, June 22, that is open only to people who purchased a three-day pass. The kickoff lineup features Phil Vassar, Alexandra Kay, Jake Stringer and Tim Hurley.
Thursday, June 23, will feature Brice as the headliner, joined by LoCash, Dylan Scott Jameson Rodgers and Little Texas.
Friday, June 24, will feature Florida Georgia Line as the headliner, joined by Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans and Parmalee.
The festival will conclude Saturday, June 25, with Aldean as the headliner, joined by Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins and Lainey Wilson.