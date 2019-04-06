In addition to player of the year Logan Mulhern from Osseo-Fairchild, selections for the 2018-19 All-Northwest boys basketball first team are:
FIRST TEAM
Dalton Banks
Few players impacted their team as much as Banks did with the Eau Claire North Huskies this season. The junior guard became the program’s all-time leading scorer this winter and was a third-team Associated Press All-State selection.
The 6-foot-2 Husky had remarkably well-rounded numbers on his way to Big Rivers Conference player of the year honors. He averaged 23.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists with his multi-faceted skill set this season.
“This season, his responsibilities were elevated significantly, and he embraced and attacked the challenge,” North coach Todd Marks said. “He is extremely unselfish, and, undoubtedly, raised the level of play of those around him in allowing the team’s ability to compete at a high level.”
A proficient scorer from every range, Banks poured in a career-high 37 points in a 75-65 win over Marshfield this February.
In addition to being one of the area’s top scorers, Banks is noted for an advanced ability to secure rebounds for his size and find the open man for plenty of assists. He recorded three triple-doubles on the season.
“He is a complete player who can score it from everywhere and has amazing court vision. Dalton drastically changes the way teams game plan for North,” River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. “He not only is one of the best scorers in the area, he is somebody that makes others much better around him.”
Banks, a first-team All-Northwest selection for the second time, already holds scholarship offers from several NCAA Division I programs: UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, South Dakota and North Dakota State.
Caden Boser
Boser, Eau Claire Memorial’s uber-versatile forward, lit up the Big Rivers to earn first-team all-conference honors and AP all-state honorable mention recognition.
The 6-foot-7 junior showcased a knack for scoring from inside and long range. He was just as comfortable knocking down a 25-foot 3-pointer as he was finishing over the top of a defender in the post. He scored at a 20.5 points per game clip and secured 9.8 rebounds per contest.
“Caden is one of the most unique talents in the area: a 6-7 player that can play inside and outside,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said.
The big man holds a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee, and his play this winter showed why. He had a career-high 34 points in a February win over New Richmond, and scored 25 points or more in six games this season.
Boser also shot over 35 percent from 3-point distance.
“Caden’s length and extremely versatile skill set make him such a tough matchup. He is an outstanding shooter with such a quick release along with the ability to shoot over defenders,” North coach Todd Marks said. “He can also handle it and sees the floor very well. He can rebound and creates major problems on the defensive end contesting shots at the rim.”
Tyler Robarge
Chippewa Falls’ old-school big man was one of the most imposing post players in the area this season.
The 6-foot-8 senior earned first-team All-Big Rivers honors after averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He did almost all of his scoring in the paint, and it led to an impressive 65% field goal percentage.
“Tyler is a kid who provides a dominating inside presence on both ends of the court,” River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. “He opens up the court for teammates and provides a physical presence that is difficult to match.”
The senior was capable of producing some thunderous dunks, and scored 20-plus points four times this season. He scored 29 points on two occasions this year, which tied his career high.
He scored 22 points and secured 13 rebounds in a January game against Eau Claire Memorial. Hudson coach John Dornfeld called him the “best post-up player in the BRC.”
Robarge will play at NCAA Division II Michigan Tech next season.
George Scharlau
Scharlau had his most well-rounded season to date for Colfax this season, and it earned him Dunn-St. Croix Conference player of the year for the second year running.
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged a double-double, scoring at a 16.8 points per game clip and grabbing 10.2 rebounds per contest. He also dished out an average of 4.1 assists per game.
Scharlau helped take Colfax to new heights. The Vikings won the Dunn-St. Croix title and finished the season 23-2. It was tied for the most wins in program history.
“His play on the court and actions off the court exemplify what a high school athlete should aspire to be,” Spring Valley coach Rob Bosshart said. “He is a team-oriented player whose statistics could be better if he were concerned about personal accomplishments and accolades.”
He had seven games of 20-plus points, and four of 15-plus rebounds this season.
A good defender, Scharlau also averaged over two steals per game and just under two blocks per contest.
Scharlau will play Division II college basketball at Concordia-St. Paul next year.
SECOND TEAM
Peyton Buckley
Rice Lake’s general carried the Warriors at times, leading the team in scoring.
The senior guard averaged 17.6 points per game, and took the big shots when Rice Lake needed him to. He earned first-team All-Big Rivers honors this winter.
“Offensively, he is explosive attacking the rim, extremely efficient in the mid-range, has the ability to demand respect from 3, and is a terrific passer,” North coach Todd Marks said.
Buckley was also capable of getting teammates involved. He averaged around four assists per game.
“Peyton was our leader this year,” Rice Lake coach Kevin Orr said.
He will play college football at St. Cloud State next fall.
Keyser Helterbrand
Hudson had one of the most well-rounded players in the Big Rivers in Helterbrand.
The senior forward could score, rebound and pass with the best in the conference. He averaged 14.7 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Raiders.
“He’s a gifted passer, great rebounder and inside presence,” Hudson coach John Dornfeld said.
Helterbrand helped lead Hudson to the Division 1 sectional finals, where the Raiders fell to Neenah.
In a sectional semifinal win over Appleton West, he poured in 28 points.
“He affects the game in so many ways,” North coach Todd Marks said. “He can score it on the block, step out and knock down perimeter shots, and is also a terrific passer.”
Helterbrand was a third-team All-Northwest selection last season.
Avery Hoepner
Hoepner was the complete package for Mondovi, leading the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in scoring, assists and steals.
The senior point guard poured in 20.6 points per game, and averaged 6.3 rebounds per contest — impressive, given his 6-foot-1 stature. He dished out 5.3 assists and nabbed 2.7 steals per game.
“Incredibly skilled with the ball,” Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said of Hoepner. “He was a nightmare to defend.”
Hoepner became the third player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points. He also broke the Buffaloes’ single-season assist record this winter.
He was selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 4 All-Star game this year.
Cory Hoglund
Hoglund entered rare air for McDonell this year, playing in his fourth career state tournament with the Macks.
The guard had his best season as a senior. He scored 17 points per game while averaging 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2 steals.
He was noted as a proficient scorer and stingy, physical defender as he helped bring McDonell back to Madison this year.
“Physical strength allows him to play through contact,” Altoona coach Stacy Winsand said. “He’s able to shoot consistently from 15 feet and beyond the arc.”
Hoglund was a WBCA Division 5 all-state and first-team All-Western Cloverbelt selection. He announced his commitment to UW-Stout on Friday.
“He’s skilled, extremely strong. Mentally tough and a great competitor,” Thorp coach Rich Sonnentag said.
Joey Kinderman
Fall Creek’s crafty guard played his way to first-team All-Western Cloverbelt honors as a senior.
Never one to shy away from the big moments, Kinderman helped lead Fall Creek to a Division 4 regional title this season. He averaged 16 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Crickets.
“He shoots consistently from the perimeter,” Altoona coach Stacy Winsand said. “Steps up his game in big moments.”
Kinderman hit the 1,000 career points milestone this season. He scored a season-best 26 points in a loss to Elk Mound in the team’s season opener.
He was solid from the free throw line, knocking down 81% of his charity shots, and he shot over 50% from the field.
THIRD TEAM
Every time Augusta took the court, it could expect a boatload of points from Tanner Alix.
The senior guard scored 21.5 points per game while also controlling the boards for 7.3 rebounds per contest. He was a first-team all-conference selection for the second season in a row.
“One of the best shooters in the area,” Alma Center Lincoln coach Jeremy Hanson said. “He could shoot them to a win as he did in many of their games.”
Alix was named to the WBCA Division 4 All-Star game roster this year.
Cade Osborn was a first-team all-conference pick for Regis this season. The senior guard averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ramblers.
He also got teammates involved, averaging 4 assists per contest.
“He did it all for us,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “Brought the ball up, plays great defense, rebounds well, passes well — a great competitor.”
Osborn will play college football at St. Cloud State next fall.
Nobody in the Chippewa Valley shot the 3-pointer better than Thorp’s Ethan Reis.
The junior guard sunk an area-best 97 shots from beyond the arc this season, shooting 40% from long range. His 97 3-pointers are the second-best single season total of all-time in the area.
Reis averaged 18 points per game and earned first-team All-Western Cloverbelt recognition.
“Great perimeter shooter that has added the slash to his game,” Altoona coach Stacy Winsand said.
Reis finished the season well, highlighted by a 33-point performance against Gilman late in the winter.
Bloomer’s do-everything big man Bradley Sarauer received significant consideration for Heart O’ North Conference player of the year honors. He missed out on the award, but not by much.
The senior forward averaged 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on a well-balanced team. He was a first-team all-conference pick.
“He’s the best post player in our conference,” Barron coach Ky Baumgard said.
Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven noted Sarauer for his improvement from last season. He was the Blackhawks’ go-to player this winter.
Ben Thompson was the leading scorer on a Colfax team that had one of the best seasons in program history.
He contributed an average of 19.2 points per game for the Vikings, which was the second-best average in the Dunn-St. Croix.
He scored a career-high 34 points in a January victory over Durand. The senior surpassed 1,000 career points this season.
He scored 20-plus points in 11 games this season. Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler tabbed him as a “pure scorer.”
FOURTH TEAM
Aaron Borgerding got things done in the scoring and rebound departments for Spring Valley. The 6-foot-1 junior guard averaged 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He also dished out 4.8 assists per contest and earned first-team all-conference honors.
Hudson got a lot of production from second-team All-Big Rivers forward Jacob Daulton. The 6-foot-2 senior scored at a 12.7 points per contest clip. He also pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game and was noted as a great cutter and driver by coach John Dornfeld.
Adam Feyereisen directed the offense for River Falls this year. The senior guard set the school’s single-season record for assists, finishing with 162 — good for an average of 7 per game. He also scored 10.3 points per game and grabbed 7.1 rebounds per contest. Feyereisen led the Wildcats in rebounds, assists and steals.
After a four-year varsity career, Gilmanton’s Tanner Hovey finds himself as the program’s second-leading scorer of all time. He averaged 20 points per game as a senior to finish with 1,403 for his career. The 6-foot-1 guard added 6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Panthers.
The high-flying Peyton Rogers-Schmidt was an athletic force for Chippewa Falls. The 6-foot-6 junior forward averaged 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game to earn second-team All-Big Rivers honors. He was an impressive dunker for the Cardinals.
FIFTH TEAM
In Spring Valley’s biggest games this season, guard Dylan Bosshart was often the one to step up. The 6-foot senior averaged 15.8 points per game for the Cardinals, and was a first-team all-conference pick.
Alma Center Lincoln’s versatile wing Ethan Breheim could perform from all five positions for the Hornets. The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds to earn first-team all-conference recognition.
Zac Johnson was River Falls’ leading scorer, pouring in 14.9 points per game this season. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard had a career-high 32 points against St. Paul Johnson to start the year. He’s regarded as one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2021.
Osseo-Fairchild’s dominant big man Cory Myhers helped the Thunder return to the state tournament for the first time in nearly 30 years. The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He was a first-team all-conference pick.
Mason Poehls was Cadott’s leading scorer, averaging 17.2 points per contest this season. The 6-foot-2 junior guard was a second-team all-conference selection for the Hornets.