The first pandemic-related shock for me came late in the afternoon on St. Patrick’s Day when I heard that Wisconsin bars were closing. COVID-19 loomed far away, until then.
Months later, there are bigger concerns: unprecedented loss of life and income, not to mention a group of deniers who don’t believe in social distancing or wearing masks despite the long-standing science that proves they are effective. I love a conspiracy theory as much as anyone, and I appreciate the freedom to go wherever I please. Still, I will not take chances to socialize.
For many of us, home sometimes feels like house arrest, and we pine for the routine of going to work and to all of those other familiar spots.
In his book “The Great Good Place,” sociologist Ray Oldenburg wrote about the necessity of having a “third place.” His subtitle “Cafes, Coffee Shops, Community Centers, Beauty Parlors, General Stores, Bars, Hangouts and How They Get You Through the Day” describes exactly what we miss throughout these chaotic times. Besides home (No. 1 place) and work (No. 2), your third place is an “anchor” to community life.
Looking back, I see that mine has always been a bar.
It was 1970-something: Mom and Dad loaded us kids in the car for a Sunday afternoon drive usually caravanning with another family. The highlight was stopping at a tavern, often Jump River Rosie’s about an hour away. Children ate Slim Jims, drank Orange Crush and played pinball or air hockey with other kids. Parents shared a pitcher of Leinie’s and took their turn at “Shake of the Day.”
I sometimes sat on my mom’s lap and banged that beat-up leather dice cup on the edge of the bar rail and blew on the dice for luck as I’d seen my dad and countless other patrons do. To my little girl mind this was like Yahtzee: shake three times, try for five of a kind. Every buck paid to play went into the pot or “kitty.” Winning meant whooping and hollering as the bartender counted out stacks of $1 bills. And that was just my parents. In our neck of the woods we called it “Shake-a-Day,” something Mom loved so much we even mentioned it in her obituary.
In “How Bar Dice Became a Wisconsin Institution,” Robert Simonson writes that the game is as widespread as “over-the-top Bloody Mary garnishes and Brandy Old-Fashioneds.” I’m more interested in bar people, what I love most about taverns. There’s always something getting ready to happen, an unpredictable mix of characters and stories.
The last time I visited Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club, I trekked there on the frozen lake during halftime of the Badger men’s basketball game. Along the way I stopped to talk to families out for Sportsman’s “take a kid fishing” contest. I remember that ordinary Saturday as extraordinary now. Strangers in groups, live basketball on TV. None of us could imagine that soon most public places will close.
When I walk in, everyone turns to look. The regulars notice I may not quite be one of them, but I resemble their sisters or wives. I talk about the game or the weather or the kids out fishing. For a few hours I am a guest. No choosing sides on politics or most sports.
A guy calls out to me, “You must be a See girl. How old are you?” Turns out he is my oldest brother’s classmate. I sit on the stool beside him. The longer we talk I discover he is my high school crush’s brother and my dad’s retired Roto Rooter, connections that rarely surprise me anymore in Chippewa.
The bartender brings my beer and says to Mark, “Really? You ask a woman her age before she sits down?” We all laugh. Oldenburg claims a third place must be welcoming and comfortable, and you must meet both new and old friends. Today I’m here for the shake. Sportsman’s offers three types: Box Shake, Dollar Shake and Fifty Cent Shake, each with a different pot. I lose at all of them. Mark buys me a beer.
Every barfly has a Shake-a-Day story. One guy tells me he once won $2,400. “Right here?” I ask. Nothing is illegal, since bars don’t profit from shakes aside from the rule that you have to buy a drink to play. Others tell about pots over $10,000, often at hole-in-the-wall places.
Jim Draeger, bar historian and co-author of “Bottoms Up: A Toast to Wisconsin’s Historic Bars and Breweries,” claims tavern dice began in our state around the end of Prohibition. Rules for winning are different from bar to bar: the bigger the pot, the more complex the game. Some use 12-sided dice or require one shake to roll five or even 10 dice the same number. The odds of rolling five the same are one in 1,296. You can see why the kitty grows.
Many months ago my husband and I spent a late afternoon Shake-a-Day hopping along Highway OO, what Bruce dubbed the Lake Hallie Strip: a little cheaper and perhaps seedier than the one in Vegas. Four bars, four shakes all on a one-mile stretch.
At Hallie Bar the bartender warns me that someone won the kitty earlier in the day, which means there’s nothing left in the pot. Still I pay her a dollar and try to roll as many threes as I can. I’m here doing research, after all. What a story if I win my own dollar back! I discover that some of the diviest bars have the nicest dice cups. This one feels like expensive gloves. The bartender says, “If you don’t roll any threes, you get a free drink.”
Maybe losers do prosper. “My kind of game,” I say to Bruce. He watches cliff diving on one of the four TV’s with a much-tattooed man whose voice lilts like he’s perpetually telling a joke. I shake one three; I win nothing.
Sociologist Oldenburg says that a third place is important not only to help you establish a sense of home and a connection to your community, but also for maintaining civility, civic engagement, even democracy. Pretty heady stuff for a tavern. No wonder I miss it.
Containing this pandemic successfully means we all have to be community-minded, as if our lives depend upon it. For some of us, they do. As much as I love Shake-a-Day and everything else about taverns, some activities are still not worth the gamble.