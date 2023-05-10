MADISON — An Alma woman was sentenced on Wednesday to three years of probation in federal court in Madison for misappropriation of postal funds.
Megan Torrez, 45, was also ordered to pay $26,931 in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service.
According to federal court records:
Torrez was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in June 2021 as a postal support employee in Nelson.
Her assigned duties included conducting postal business with the public and performing financial accounting functions to report the sales of postage, money orders and other items.
When postage and money order stock were sold, Torrez was responsible for collecting money from those sales and remitting that money to the bank.
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Torrez manipulated postal funds accessible to her in her position at the Nelson post office by issuing postal money orders to herself and family members and paying with personal checks that she admitted had insufficient funds to clear her bank.
Postal money orders may only be purchased with cash, debit card or traveler's check, and no personal checks are accepted by the U.S. Postal Service.
In January 2022, the postal inspector received information about the checks written by Torrez to the Postal Service that were returned as non-sufficient funds. At the time of their investigation, 32 checks were outstanding for over $26,000 in postal money orders.
The money orders that Torrez issued to herself and her family were used to pay her family's personal expenses.
Torrez claimed that her decision to use postal funds to pay for her family's bills was out of desperation when her husband lost his job during the pandemic.