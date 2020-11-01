EAU CLAIRE — Winter on-street parking rules took effect Sunday morning in Eau Claire.
Used to help snowplows and street sweepers better clear city roads through winter and early spring, the alternate-side parking ordinance will remain in effect until May 1.
From midnight to 7 a.m., vehicles are only allowed to park along one side of streets in Eau Claire.
Parking is allowed along curbs in front of houses with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days and vice versa on even days.
The ordinance does apply even when there is no snow on the ground or in the forecast.
Violating the law can result in a $30 citation for cars parked on the wrong side of the street.
The winter snow rules do not override "no parking" signs.